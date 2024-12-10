'Nayan sekne jaa rahe hain': Lalu Yadav's sexist jibe at Nitish Kumar's women's rally sparks row (WATCH)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday stirred a huge controversy after he made vulgar remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday stirred a huge controversy after he made vulgar remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Nain sekne jaa rahe hai) "They are going to ogle at women," Yadav said of the Chief Minister's planned Mahila Samwad Yatra on December 15.

The RJD leader used the derisive words for the Bihar CM while speaking to the media this morning.

The remark came as Nitish Kumar announced plans to launch the Mahila Samwad Yatra, a state initiative aimed at directly engaging with women.

Also read: MP: PWD engineer thrashed with slippers for allegedly molesting woman on pretext of offering job (WATCH)

Yadav's remarks perceived as sexist drew instant backlash from other political leaders.

Rajiv Ranjan, a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United), strongly criticised Lalu Yadav's comments on Nitish Kumar's women rally. "Lalu must not know how the people of Bihar tolerated him in the past. These are people with a deplorable mindset. Their true character has now been revealed," Ranjan said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Only Lalu Prasad can say such bad things about Nitish Kumar. Someone who himself has a stained life is commenting on Nitish Kumar. He is a selfish person."

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also slammed Lalu's remarks and said, "Lalu Prasad's statement is extremely unfortunate. The words used by Lalu Prasad for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' is worrisome."

"Laluji is on the last stage... he is unable to understand things and says anything," said Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Latest Videos