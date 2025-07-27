The IAS Central Association has announced the results of its elections, revealing an 18-member Executive Committee.

The IAS Central Association has announced the results of its elections, electing an 18-member Executive Committee. The announcement was made after the General Body Meeting of the IAS Central Association in New Delhi on July 26, 2025.

In line with established tradition, the association's President is unanimously selected. This role is filled by the most senior serving Union Secretary, with the exception of the Cabinet Secretary.

The newly elected Executive Committee members of IAS Central Association are as follows:

President- S Krishnan (TN: 1989)

Vice President 01- Sriram Taranikanti (TR: 1992)

Vice President 2- A Anbarasu (UT: 1996)

Secretary- Kunal (UT: 2005)

Treasurer- Aditi Singh (UP: 2009)

Joint Secretary 1- Chinmay Gotmare (AM: 2009)

Joint Secretary 2- Shelesh Nawal (MH: 2010)

Retired Member- Sanjay Bandhopadhyaya (MP: 1988)

Retired Member- Sanjay Bhoosreddy (UP: 1989)

Member- D Thara (GJ: 1995)

Member- Rahul Singh (BH: 1996)

Member- Prasanna R (CG: 2004)

Member- Nitin Khade (AM: 2004)

Member- Dinesh Kumar (NL: 2004)

Member- Rohan Chand Thakur (HP: 2009)

Member- Manasi Sahay Thakur (HP: 2009)

Member- Shah Faesal (UT: 2010)

Member- Naveen Aggarwal (UT: 2013)

In his presidential address, S. Krishnan emphasized the need for the IAS community to actively demonstrate its value to the system through collaborative engagement, ethical leadership, and institutional contribution.

He highlighed the importance of mentoring younger officers, projecting the service's positive work in the public sphere, and strengthening partnerships with state associations.

He called for unity, urging members to work together with purpose and presence, especially by leveraging digital platforms to highlight governance successes and inspire confidence in public service.