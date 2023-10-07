Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Parivaron ki neta': Actor-politician Suresh Gopi and family meets PM Modi; see picture

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi along with his wife Radhika and daughter Bhagya Suresh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (Oct 6). The actor shared a photo with PM Modi on his social media, captioning it 'MODI, The Family Man. PARIVAROM ki NETA'.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    New Delhi: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Friday. The BJP leader and former MP shared a picture of him and his family with the Prime Minister on Facebook today. 

    Suresh Gopi, his wife Radhika Nair, and their daughter Bhagya Suresh are all seen in the Facebook photo. The remarkable traditional handmade metal mirror known as the "Aranmula Kannadi"—famous for bringing prosperity, luck, and money into life—that Bhagya is giving to PM Modi can also be seen. Particularly noteworthy is the lotus-shaped mirror that was given to PM Modi.

    The actor captioned the Facebook post, "MODI, the Family Man.. PARIVAROM ki NETA". Additionally, Suresh Gopi shared a photo of Bhagya's wedding invitation to Modi as a Facebook story.

    Suresh Gopi has been choosing Thrissur as his base of operations for at least three years. The politician/actor has been actively involved in resolving all disputes involving the district and has established himself. Recently, he was appointed as the president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the chairman of its governing council.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
