A Delhi survey reveals nearly half of college students use AI tools multiple times weekly, with 23% using them daily. Students primarily utilize AI for research, writing, and understanding complex topics.

Nearly half of all students in Delhi’s colleges and universities are now turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools multiple times a week to support their education, with a striking 23% saying they use them daily, according to a new survey by the Centre for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG).

The study, based on responses from over 6,000 students across the capital’s higher education institutions, paints a picture of a student body increasingly dependent on AI—but not without doubts and challenges.

AI as a study companion, not a substitute

From research assignments to simplifying difficult concepts, AI tools have found a foothold in the academic life of Delhi’s youth. An overwhelming 84% of respondents reported using AI for research, 76% for writing tasks, and 68% for grasping complex subjects.

While over half of the students (58%) praised AI’s ability to save time and boost efficiency, only 6% fully trusted the accuracy of the content it delivered. Around 45% described AI outputs as “moderately accurate,” reflecting a cautious attitude toward letting machines take the academic lead.

Barriers and ethical dilemmas

Despite its growing popularity, AI’s adoption still faces hurdles. Nearly half the students (47%) said their limited use of AI stemmed from a lack of awareness, while 45% admitted they didn’t know how to use the tools effectively. Many also expressed ethical concerns, such as plagiarism, over-reliance, and misleading or incorrect information.

“Students find AI helpful, but they don’t completely trust it,” the CPRG report notes. “There is a gap between the availability of AI tools and the ability to use them meaningfully.”

Balancing tech and tradition

While 46% of students said they preferred AI tools, an equal number still leaned towards traditional, human-interactive learning methods. Only 11% expressed a preference for AI alone—suggesting that while tech has enhanced learning, it hasn’t replaced the classroom experience.

Ramanand, director of CPRG, emphasised the need to strike a balance. “Technology should serve as an enabler, not a replacement for human interaction,” he said. “If digital tools are not grounded in the everyday realities of classrooms and students, they could end up doing more harm than good.”

He also stressed the importance of retaining classic educational elements. “Storytelling, discussion, and face-to-face dialogue are irreplaceable in developing both cognitive skills and emotional maturity.”

Aligning with NEP 2020 goals

The findings come at a time when India is pushing for greater tech integration under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While AI isn’t mentioned explicitly, its influence is already visible in initiatives such as CBSE’s AI curriculum, the YUVAi mentorship programme, and government-backed platforms like NEAT and SATHEE.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Assam have also started introducing AI content into school-level education. However, CPRG warns that “unchecked reliance” on such tools could compromise students’ creativity and problem-solving abilities.