'No foreign interference...' PM Modi hails Budget session as first without foreign meddling since 2014

New Delhi: Moments before the commencement of the Budget Session 2025-26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this is the first Parliament session in which he witnessed "no foreign interference" since 2014.

Addressing the media persons before heading towards the Parliament, PM Modi said, "You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. I had noticed this before every budget session. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks. This is the first session without any foreign meddling."

Emphasising that the government in the third term will foucs on "all-round development," the Prime Minister said that 3Is - Innovation, inclusion and investment has performed primary role in the economic growth of the nation.

PM Modi said, "In the third term, in the Mission MODE, we will make the country headed towards the all-round development, whether it is geographical, social or economic aspect. We are heading towards Mission MODE. Innovation, inclusion and investment has been primary in our economic growth."

"Reform, perform and transform. When we have to achieve the pace of the development, the most emphasis is on reform, and central and state governments have to perform and transformation can be witnessed through public participation," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that in this session, the Parliament will discuss may historic bills which have been enacted to strengthen the nation.

"In this session, as always, many historic bills will be discussed in the House and after extensive brainstorming, they will become laws that will strengthen the nation. Specially to re-establish the pride of women power, to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life and equal rights without any discrimination of caste and creed; many important decisions will be taken in this session in this direction," he said.

Stating that the young generation of today will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old, PM Modi said, "Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old...They will be at the helm of policymaking... The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation."

He further stated this budget session is a "golden opportunity" for the MPs to contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat.

"In this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs, since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people..." he said.

PM Modi also bowed to Goddess Laxmi, saying, "Ahead of the Budget Session, I bow down to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity..."

The budget session of the Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

A series of important bills are likely to be taken up during the session. These include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations and oversight, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of the Indian Railways.

Another notable proposal is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 are also likely to be presented which aimed at bringing reforms to the management of religious endowments.

The legislative agenda of the government includes the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, the Boilers Bill, 2024, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Finance Bill, 2025.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

