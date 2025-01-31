'Reform, perform & transform': PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' pitch as budget session kicks off today (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament that will begin today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament that will begin today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. The session will run in two phases from January 31 to April 4.

PM Modi's address to the media ahead of the Budget session also sets the tone on what to expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025 speech.

"I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal...This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation...," said PM Modi.

Talking about his government's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat', PM Modi said that the focus is on "Innovation, Inclusion, Investment".

"Reform, perform and transform. When we have to achieve the pace of the development, the most emphasis is on reform, and central and state governments have to perform and transformation can be witnessed through public participation," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that in this session, the Parliament will discuss on may historic bills which have been enacted to strengthen the nation.

"In this session, as always, many historic bills will be discussed in the House and after extensive brainstorming, they will become laws that will strengthen the nation. Specially to re-establish the pride of women power, to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life and equal rights without any discrimination of caste and creed; many important decisions will be taken in this session in this direction," he said.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

Latest Videos