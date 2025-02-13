"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

The Indian Army confirms the ceasefire along the LoC remains intact, despite recent unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops, with tensions being addressed through established mechanisms.

The Indian Army has confirmed that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) remains intact, despite recent reports of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Army stated that tensions are being addressed through established mechanisms, and no exchange of fire on heavy-calibre weapons have been made.

"Tension due to some stray incidents of cross LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the LoC," the Army stated.

The ceasefire agreement, renewed on February 25, 2021, has largely held, with rare violations. However, the recent incidents have raised concerns. The Indian Army has raised concerns with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level, and the situation remains stable and closely monitored.

There were reports of heavy Pakistan casualties as India retaliated to their unprovoked ceasefire violation.

In a separate incident, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries after accidentally stepping on a landmine in the same sector. The officer was part of a patrolling party preventing terrorist infiltration and was evacuated to a military hospital.

General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, recently reviewed hostile activities along the LoC in Rajouri district. The Army has also reported incidents of cross-border firing, including a soldier being hit by a bullet in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector, and an Army patrol coming under fire in Rajouri's Keri sector.

The Indian Army maintains a high state of alertness and dominates the LoC. The situation is being closely monitored, and the Army is working to prevent infiltration and ensure the ceasefire holds.

In another incident, two soldiers, including a Captain lost their lives in an IED blast by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

