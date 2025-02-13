"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

The Indian Army confirms the ceasefire along the LoC remains intact, despite recent unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops, with tensions being addressed through established mechanisms.

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

The Indian Army has confirmed that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) remains intact, despite recent reports of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Army stated that tensions are being addressed through established mechanisms, and no exchange of fire on heavy-calibre weapons have been made.

Also Read: Indian Army's next leap: From advanced bulletproof jackets to exoskeleton technology

"Tension due to some stray incidents of cross LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the LoC," the Army stated.

The ceasefire agreement, renewed on February 25, 2021, has largely held, with rare violations. However, the recent incidents have raised concerns. The Indian Army has raised concerns with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level, and the situation remains stable and closely monitored.

There were reports of heavy Pakistan casualties as India retaliated to their unprovoked ceasefire violation.

In a separate incident, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries after accidentally stepping on a landmine in the same sector. The officer was part of a patrolling party preventing terrorist infiltration and was evacuated to a military hospital.

General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, recently reviewed hostile activities along the LoC in Rajouri district. The Army has also reported incidents of cross-border firing, including a soldier being hit by a bullet in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector, and an Army patrol coming under fire in Rajouri's Keri sector.

The Indian Army maintains a high state of alertness and dominates the LoC. The situation is being closely monitored, and the Army is working to prevent infiltration and ensure the ceasefire holds.

In another incident, two soldiers, including a Captain lost their lives in an IED blast by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Soldier killed in Jammu terror attack just weeks before his wedding

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

BREAKING: Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24 shk

Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24, asks him to join probe

Waqf case: Delhi HC issues notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on ED's plea

Waqf case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets Delhi HC notice on ED's plea

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Vayve Eva: India's first solar car launch- Know price, range, features, and more details NTI

Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

Recent Videos

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Video Icon
🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

Video Icon
Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon