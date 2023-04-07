Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Never expected Anil will join the BJP, says younger brother Ajith Antony

    Ajith said, "I thought that Anil would stay away from Congress, though he was angry. Many people from the party would call him and swear at him. However, the decision to switch the party was never expected."

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader AK Antony's youngest son Ajith Antony said that several Congress workers swore at his elder brother Anil Antony which could have pained him to quit Congress. However, he said that they never expected Anil Antony would take membership in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Speaking to media persons, Ajith said, "I thought that Anil would stay away from Congress, though he was angry. Many people from the party would call him and swear at him. However, the decision to switch the party was never expected. We exactly do not know who used to call him from the Congress party, but it was not the leaders. He may have joined the BJP because he felt that sitting in the Congress was useless."

    "When we heard the news, Papa (AK Antony) was sitting in a corner, looking quite dejected. I have never seen Papa so weak at one time," he remarked.

    "I hope he will rectify the mistake and return to Congress. I have no idea whether he was offered any money to join the BJP. Anil will be thrown out by the BJP like curry leaves," Ajith said.

    Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress veteran leader AK Antony, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after quitting the Congress party. Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan and BJP Kerala unit Chief K Surendran at the headquarters in New Delhi.

    Addressing the media, Anil Antony said, "I believe Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah. Some people in Congress work for Parivaar (family); I will work for the nation. PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration."

    Antony had in January resigned from his Congress post after he opposed the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots of 2002, and received threatening calls and hate messages. He was asked to retract the tweet. However, he did not do so and said, "Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech."

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
