Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman elopes with lover, in-laws retaliate by bulldozing 6 houses; 6 arrested

A married woman’s family in Gujarat’s Bharuch district allegedly used a bulldozer to demolish parts of six houses after she eloped, leading to six arrests.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

In a dramatic case of vigilante justice, the family of a married woman in Gujarat’s Bharuch district allegedly took matters into their own hands after she eloped with a divorced man from the same village. The woman’s family reportedly brought a bulldozer and demolished portions of six houses in Kareli village of Jambusar taluka, including those belonging to the man’s relatives.

The incident took place on Friday night after Mahesh Fulmali, a resident of Kareli, allegedly eloped with the woman a week ago. Her family had earlier lodged a complaint with Anklav police in Anand district. Unable to trace the couple, the woman’s family allegedly threatened Fulmali’s family, demanding that he be produced within a few days.

When Fulmali did not return, his family was allegedly assaulted by the woman’s relatives, with one of the accused reportedly slapping his sister. Later that night, the woman’s family arrived with a bulldozer and demolished toilet blocks, sheds, and other structures in front of six houses. The accused fled after Fulmali’s family called the police.

On Saturday, Fulmali’s mother, Madhu, filed a complaint at Vedach police station, leading to the arrest of six people, including the bulldozer driver, Mahendra Jadav. Police have also seized the bulldozer used in the demolition.

Vedach police inspector B M Chaudhary said that the accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges for causing damage, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace.

The woman’s family claimed that they only demolished “illegal constructions” outside the houses after Fulmali’s family failed to produce him. They also alleged that the demolition took place in the presence of the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch.

Meanwhile, the police are searching for Fulmali and the woman, analyzing call records and other leads. Authorities across Gujarat have been cracking down on illegal constructions, with a drive underway to demolish structures belonging to history-sheeters on the orders of DGP Vikas Sahay.

