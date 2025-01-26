'We bow to great men, women who made our Constitution...' PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 26) greeted the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

'We bow to great men, women who made our Constitution...' PM Modi extends greetings on Republic Day anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 7:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day. Republic Day marks the enactment of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. While India achieved independence from colonial rule in 1947, the Constitution officially came into force on this day, solidifying the nation's status as a sovereign, democratic, and republican state.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India."

The Republic Day celebrations will take place at Kartavya Path (previously known as Rajpath), beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial, followed by President Droupadi Murmu hoisting the National Flag. This year, Indonesia's newly elected President, Prabowo Subianto, is the chief guest. He will also lead an Indonesian contingent during the event.

