Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts

    According to NCRB, its IPC crime rate declined to 92.6 in 2021 compared with 109.9 the previous year. However, experts expressed apprehension over Kolkata's dwindling crime numbers in the report.

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in its recent report, has stated that Kolkata topped the list of cities with the least number of cognisable offences per lakh of its population, making the metropolis the safest city of India in 2021. The city scored 103.4 per 1-lakh people in terms of the number of cognisable offences, marching ahead of Pune, which stood second (256.8).

    Kanpur (336.5), Bengaluru (427.2) and Mumbai (428.4) were among the other cities in the list. Kolkata had scored 129.5 in the 2020 report of NCRB.

    Also read: Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    According to NCRB, its IPC crime rate declined to 92.6 in 2021 compared with 109.9 the previous year. However, experts expressed apprehension over Kolkata's dwindling crime numbers in the report.

    "This data seems to be quite absurd. There is clearly suppression of facts on the part of the state government," claimed Ruby Sain, former head of the department of sociology and coordinator of the Centre for the Study of Religion and Society at Jadavpur University.

    Also read: Alarming! 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law

    Speaking to PTI, Sain said, "Most criminal activities in Kolkata are going unreported, and I am quite confident the data provided by the authorities is not the actual picture."

    Emeritus Professor of Sociology, Presidency College, Prasanta Ray, also echoed Sain's views, and said there has been "suppression of facts by the state government, leading to a glorified picture for West Bengal".

    "Criminal activities in the city go unreported for several reasons and that is a fact. If you ask me to believe in this data, I would say the migration of youths in search of work to other far-off states could be one reason. But I still have my doubts," Ray said.

    Also read: 10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    News agency PTI quoted former Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Pallab Kanti Ghosh and said that the "hard work" of the dedicated police personnel was instrumental in this achievement.

    "The city's crime rate has been sliding for the past seven years. We must thank our dedicated policemen for making this possible," Ghosh said.

    "Most of the crimes these days are happening in the areas that were added, but our police officers are dealing with those quite intelligently. However, we must not forget that conventional crimes have come down as criminals are going high-tech now," Ghosh added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past snt

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    Alarming 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law snt

    Alarming! 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur snt

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur

    10 to 15 percent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    China claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says new German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    Recent Stories

    NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here

    Hotness Alert Esha Gupta slays in cleavage revealing plunging neckline top drb

    Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's list of rules one should adhere to while performing Ganpati puja

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon