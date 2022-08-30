10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

Ackerman said: "On the current situation of visa, we are very unhappy. It is a big concern for us because we want Indian citizens to get visas smoothly... We are finding solutions to make the procedure as quicker and smoother as possible, and I think that by the end of this year, we should be back to normal."

Expressing regret over the delay in visa processing for Indian students, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said that the government is pushing for quicker and smoother procedures and expected that things would get normalised by this yearend.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

In reply to a question, Ackerman said: "On the current situation of visa, we are very unhappy. It is a big concern for us because we want Indian citizens to get visas smoothly... We are finding solutions to make the procedure as quicker and smoother as possible, and I think that by the end of this year, we should be back to normal."

It should be mentioned over 30,000 Indian students are studying in Germany. He said, "We are happy that Indian students are doing well in Germany. Many of them have excelled in their examinations."

However, he further mentioned that about 10-15 per cent of Indians applying for a student visa to Germany are 'frauds'. "So we are thoroughly looking at the applications by all students. Only those who should go will go. So we have to make sure that the deserving students could go to Germany," he added.

A similar delay in visa processing was also witnessed at the Canadian High Commission in India. According to the Canadian mission, the delay was because of the 'unprecedented volume of applications received'. The Canadian High Commission later appealed for students to be patient. In a series of Twitter posts, the mission clarified that thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas weekly. It further said that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time.

Ackermann's remarks come on the sidelines of the data shared by the British High Commission, which highlighted that India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the United Kingdom. The number of Indian students who had received visas to study in the United Kingdom had risen by 89 per cent to nearly 118,000.

Also Read: China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann