Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    Ackerman said: "On the current situation of visa, we are very unhappy. It is a big concern for us because we want Indian citizens to get visas smoothly... We are finding solutions to make the procedure as quicker and smoother as possible, and I think that by the end of this year, we should be back to normal."

    10 to 15 percent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Expressing regret over the delay in visa processing for Indian students, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said that the government is pushing for quicker and smoother procedures and expected that things would get normalised by this yearend. 

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    In reply to a question, Ackerman said: "On the current situation of visa, we are very unhappy. It is a big concern for us because we want Indian citizens to get visas smoothly... We are finding solutions to make the procedure as quicker and smoother as possible, and I think that by the end of this year, we should be back to normal."

    It should be mentioned over 30,000 Indian students are studying in Germany. He said, "We are happy that Indian students are doing well in Germany. Many of them have excelled in their examinations."

    However, he further mentioned that about 10-15 per cent of Indians applying for a student visa to Germany are 'frauds'. "So we are thoroughly looking at the applications by all students. Only those who should go will go. So we have to make sure that the deserving students could go to Germany," he added.

    A similar delay in visa processing was also witnessed at the Canadian High Commission in India. According to the Canadian mission, the delay was because of the 'unprecedented volume of applications received'. The Canadian High Commission later appealed for students to be patient. In a series of Twitter posts, the mission clarified that thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas weekly. It further said that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time.

    Ackermann's remarks come on the sidelines of the data shared by the British High Commission, which highlighted that India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the United Kingdom. The number of Indian students who had received visas to study in the United Kingdom had risen by 89 per cent to nearly 118,000.

    Also Read: China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check - adt

    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, how to check

    TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here - adt

    Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    NEET 2022 Know how many seats under MBBS BDS colleges different quotas for counselling gcw

    NEET 2022: Know how many seats under MBBS, BDS colleges; different quotas for counselling

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result announced; know how to check

    JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on August 28 Important guidelines one should keep in mind gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam on August 28; Important guidelines one should keep in mind

    Recent Stories

    football Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room Former Manchester United teammate ben foster sheds light snt

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo a 'pain in the a***' in the dressing room? Former Man United teammate sheds light

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Is Afghanistan reaping the benefits of global T20 leagues? Rashid Khan answers-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Is Afghanistan reaping the benefits of global T20 leagues? Rashid Khan answers

    China claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says new German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh outrageous, says German envoy Philipp Ackermann

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan AJR

    Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

    football Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival snt

    Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony; will the Brazilian spark Red Devils' revival?

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon