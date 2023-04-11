'Kochi roads appear like Brahmapuram waste plant'; Kerala HC orders action against those dumping waste

According to the court, the delay in collecting plastic waste has caused the roads to become into garbage dumps.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the roads in Kochi city have turned like the Brahmapuram waste plant. According to the court, the delay in collecting plastic waste has caused the roads to become garbage dumps.

The court also ordered action against those who throw garbage in public places.

The Collector informed the court that the Pollution Control Board's samples included E. coli bacteria. If Kochi residents were consuming this water, the court questioned. The issue, according to the Cochin Corporation Secretary, is that individuals throw their garbage on the streets without sorting it first.

The corporation also informed that 210-230 tonnes of organic waste is being collected daily and legacy waste is also being accepted from April 4.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation has invited tenders for a new waste plant in Brahmapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 48.56 crore. The new plant's target would be to process 150 tonnes of organic waste per day and 43,800 tonnes of waste should be handled annually. The provision also states that five years of experience in implementing similar projects is required.

An expert committee has also been constituted to study the health issues faced by people exposed to pollutants released from the fire in Brahmapuram Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Kochi. The committee will examine the health issues and the period that it could last.

