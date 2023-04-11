Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Backlash to SNDP's Vellappally Natesan; HC approves trial in SN College fund misappropriation

    The case pertains to misappropriation of funds collected for the golden jubilee celebration of Sree Narayana College in Kollam.
     

    Backlash to SNDP's Vellappally Natesan; HC approves trial in SN College fund misappropriation
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Kollam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted to conduct the trial in a case against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana  (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan in the fund misappropriation case.

    The case pertains to the misappropriation of funds collected for the golden jubilee celebration of Sree Narayana College in Kollam.

    Justice Ziyad Rahman A said, "Vellappally Natesan should face trial in the fund misappropriation case. The trial may begin with the first chargesheet."

    At the same time, the HC dismissed Vellappally's request to accept that the case need not be investigated. The High Court also set aside a Kollam court order that directed a further investigation into the case.

    According to the new by-laws under the Sree Narayana (SN) Trust, the High Court directed that those who are being investigated in the case should stay away from their positions. The by-law states that those involved in fraud cases related to the trust's properties should stay away from the SNDP's administration.

    It was alleged that Vellappally Natesan had transferred Rs 55 lakh from the Rs 1 crore fund of the trust collected for the jubilee celebration in 1998. The police initially found that there was no evidence against the SNDP chief. Against this, Surendra Babu, who was then Kollam SNDP vice president and a board member of the trust, approached the court.

    As per the order of the High Court, an-eight member team led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) conducted an investigation and submitted a chargesheet in the case. The first charge sheet was filed citing fraud and financial irregularities. However, the CJM court later ordered further investigation in the case. The final report of this was in favour of Natesan.

    The High Court however today said that the trial can be started on the basis of the first chargesheet against him.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
