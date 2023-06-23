Ooty to Coorg-7 best hill stations in South India

Entertainment
Let us take you through the 7 best hill stations in South India that allow an escape from that scorching summer heat.
One of the most well-known picturesque hotspots in Tamil Nadu for spending your South Indian vacation. Ooty is located in the Nilgiri Blue Mountains ranges.
The hill station of Tamil Nadu's waterfalls, valleys, meadows, grasslands, and lakes make it one of the greatest locations to visit in South India and a fantastic summer holiday.
Yercaud is excellent for hiking in the Shevaroy Hills of Tamil Nadu's Eastern Ghats. It's a peaceful, attractive hill station with abundant orange trees and coffee and spice farms.
A beautiful green wonderland surrounded by spice farms, expansive tea gardens, and an inexhaustible supply of stunning waterfalls and lakes.
Beautiful enchantments, magnificent structures, and cat cottages with breathtaking views of nature Coonoor has several hidden treasures to offer its guests.
One of Andhra Pradesh's well-known hill inns is a charming town set at a height of 1265 metres, popular among honeymooners and families alike.
This Scotland of India, displaying the tropical marvels of Karnataka's Western Ghat, is a summer sanctuary with ligneous slopes, rich flora, cascades, and distinct heritage.