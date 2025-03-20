user
user

'Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam Hussain': Nara Lokesh slams ex-CM over Rushikonda 'Sheeshmahal'

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh attacked YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of misusing public funds to construct a lavish mansion on Rushikonda hill in the state.

'Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam Hussain': Nara Lokesh slams ex-CM over Rushikonda 'Sheeshmahal' shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh attacked YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of misusing public funds to construct a lavish mansion on Rushikonda hill in the state.

Nara Lokesh alleged that the site was originally meant for a tourism project but was transformed into a private luxury residence, referring to it as the Andhra Pradesh 'Sheesh Mahal' (glass palace).

Criticising Jagan Reddy's leadership, Lokesh said, "He thought he was the Saddam Hussein of Andhra Pradesh and would remain in power for 30 years."

Lokesh claimed that despite belonging to a political family himself, he had never seen such extravagant accommodations.

He revealed that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had imposed a Rs 200 crore penalty on the state due to the environmental violations linked to the construction and pointed out that Jagan Reddy's family of four members lived in a Rs 700 crore property.

Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam Hussain: Nara Lokesh

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nara Lokesh said, "It was a project of Andhra Pradesh's tourism department before it was converted into 'sheesh mahal'. Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy thought that he was the 'Saddam Hussain' of Andhra Pradesh and that he would remain in power for 30 years."

"My grandfather was the CM, my father is the CM, but I have never seen such big rooms in my life. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has also imposed penalties of Rs 200 crores on the state, and the 'sheesh mahal' was built there," he stated.

"His (Jagan Mohan Reddy's) family is small; just four members are left. His sister and mother have been removed from the family. Just for the four people to live in a house, Rs 700 crores were spent. Even the PM doesn't have such a big house. We will think what to do with the house," he added.

Also read: Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH)

The current Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government is grappling with the challenge of repurposing the lavish estate.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration has accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of gross misuse of public funds.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Wednesday expressed concern that the academic standards in schools in the state have plunged due to the imprudent decisions of the previous YSRCP government, according to a press statement.

Replying to the members, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, P Ashok Babu, and B Tirumala Naidu, in the Legislative Council, Nara Lokesh said that compared to the academic standards from 2014 to 2024, during the YSRCP rule, the fifth-class students felt very difficult to read even the second-grade Telugu books.

"The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) has mentioned that while 57 per cent of the students could easily read the books in 2014, the percentage has fallen to 37.5 during the YSRCP rule," the Minister for Education said.

"In 2014, almost 80 per cent of the eighth standard students could easily read second-grade Telugu books 2014; this has fallen to 53 per cent by 2024. During the YSRCP government, the total strength of government schools and junior colleges came down by a whopping 12 lakh, which has now reached a mere 33.4 lakh," the State Education Minister added.

Nara Lokesh further said that the YSRCP government had forcibly imposed inadvertent decisions and unplanned reforms on parents and teachers.
Declaring that 10 to 15 radical reforms are being introduced in the academic sector by the TDP-led NDA Government to improve the educational standards, Lokesh made it clear that political interference will be avoided in the process of the transfer of teachers.

Nara Lokesh said that the outcome of all education will go up by leaps and bounds, and the TDP-led NDA government is taking this responsibility. 

Also read: 'If Bengaluru were to marry Goa, their baby would be Vizag': AP minister Nara Lokesh sparks debate (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation anr

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Mumbai: Elderly woman duped of Rs 20 crore in two months by fraudsters posing as CBI officers; Here is how anr

Mumbai: Elderly woman duped of Rs 20 crore in two months by fraudsters posing as CBI officers; Here's how

Delhi: 3 men deface signboard of 'Akbar Road', paste Maharana Pratap's posters over it

Delhi: 3 men deface signboard of 'Akbar Road', paste Maharana Pratap's posters over it (WATCH)

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

'Centre not serious, pretending to stand with farmers': Bajrang Punia's amid ongoing protest at Shambhu border shk

'Centre not serious, pretending to stand with farmers': Bajrang Punia amid ongoing protest at Shambhu border

Recent Stories

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation anr

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why AJR

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy shk

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

Throwback Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth RBA

Throwback: Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon