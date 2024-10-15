'If Bengaluru were to marry Goa, their baby would be Vizag': AP minister Nara Lokesh sparks debate (WATCH)

In a recent address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Andhra Pradesh's IT and Electronics and Communications Minister Nara Lokesh made headlines with his analogy comparing Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to a hypothetical offspring of Bengaluru and Goa.

In a recent address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Andhra Pradesh's IT and Electronics and Communications Minister Nara Lokesh made headlines with his analogy comparing Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to a hypothetical offspring of Bengaluru and Goa. His remarks not only highlighted the potential of Vizag as an emerging IT hub but also stirred discussions among netizens about the city's future and development prospects.

Lokesh emphasized the significant role of Telugu people from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the IT sector, tracing the roots of this progress back to the reforms implemented by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He cited the establishment of numerous engineering colleges, which has fostered a wealth of talent that has found opportunities both nationally and globally. With an eye toward the future, he pointed out that Vizag is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Drawing a parallel to Hyderabad, which thrived during the Y2K boom, Lokesh asserted that Vizag could be the next frontier for technological growth. He remarked, "We have renewable power, it's a beautiful location... If Bengaluru were to marry Goa and have a baby, that would be Vizag. It's gorgeous, it's absolutely gorgeous." His vibrant description of the city served to highlight its appealing landscape and potential for investment.

Minister Lokesh further elaborated on the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, stating that the focus is not just on the ease of doing business but also on the speed of business. He acknowledged that delays in investment can derail business plans, emphasizing the importance of timely execution in attracting new enterprises. "We understand that and we want to deliver on the speed of business promise," he said.

The minister outlined a comprehensive vision for Vizag as a hub for IT, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and medical device manufacturing. He affirmed that local educational institutions, including ITIs and engineering colleges, would focus on developing a world-class curriculum to meet industry demands.

The minister’s comments sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. One user noted, “Nara Lokesh has evolved as a better spokesperson and politician compared to his previous tenure. Let’s see how far he’s going to make Vizag an IT hub in the coming days. I wish to see his words become true, which would boost North AP in a more progressive way.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, stating, “Yes, Vizag is a combination of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa; it’s my strong opinion.”

The comparison to Goa’s beaches and Bengaluru’s IT prowess fueled further debate, with some users expressing concerns about Vizag’s capacity to handle population growth. One commenter cautioned, “Vizag city can’t survive the increase in population; the beach corridor couldn’t either… IT hub should come outside of the city, and city expansion planning should start from today.”

In contrast, others lauded Lokesh's vision, declaring, “This is how a minister should pitch for IT.”

A user reminisced about their visit to Vizag, remarking, “When I visited Vizag last year, I felt the same; better beaches than Goa, but the lack of infrastructure like Goa doesn't make it that repetitive. At least the AP government should make Chirala or Suryalanka another Goa.”

As the conversation around Vizag’s potential as an IT hub gains traction, Nara Lokesh's remarks are serving as a catalyst for discussions about the city’s future, its infrastructure needs, and its capacity to evolve into a leading player in the tech industry. The minister’s vision, if realized, could transform Vizag into a thriving metropolis that not only honors its natural beauty but also fosters innovation and economic growth.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Nara Lokesh's recent remarks:

