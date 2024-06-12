Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH)

    N. Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in the post. 

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    N. Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in the post. Notable attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, and several other dignitaries.

    Also read: Jagan the Joker, Babu the Maker, Pawan the Kingmaker: The Political Realignment in Andhra Pradesh

    After the oath-taking ceremony, Chandrababu Naidu and PM Modi exchanged hugs, signaling a message of unity within the NDA government. The video soon went viral on X, formerly Twitter, with on user stating, "Emotion and respect in one frame! After taking oath Chandrababu Naidu tries to touch PM Modi's feet, But PM Modi stops him and gives him a right hug!"

    Another user called it a 'goosebumps' moment, with a third user commenting, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu getting emotional while taking blessings & Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs him after taking the oath. This bonhomie is fire."

    Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena chief and actor, along with Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, were also sworn in as Ministers in the Naidu cabinet.

    Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ex-Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana, and superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi graced the occasion with their presence. AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to the Chief Minister and Ministers.

    Also read: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (WATCH)

    Naidu assumed the position of Chief Minister of then undivided Andhra Pradesh for the first time in 1995, serving two consecutive terms. In 2014, he made history by becoming the inaugural Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh following its bifurcation, a position he held until 2019.

    Now, after securing a resounding victory in the 2024 elections, Naidu is poised to serve as Chief Minister once again, marking his fourth term in office.

    The NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, comprising the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, clinched a commanding majority in the Assembly with 164 seats. Simultaneously, in the Lok Sabha elections, the alliance secured 21 out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
