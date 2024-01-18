Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'It is a blessing...' Ramanagara's Mangalvadya team on opportunity to play before Lord Ram in Ayodhya

    Vijay Kumar and his team from Karnataka's Ramanagara are set to play Mangalvadya at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during its opening on January 22. Invited by the Ram Mandir Trust, the 10-member team, led by Mr. Champal Roy, will serve Lord Rama for 48 days. Their musical offering strengthens the bond between Ayodhya and Ramanagara, bringing joy to the community and contributing to the ongoing Balarama Pratishtahana.

    The countdown has commenced for the much-anticipated opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Adding to the enthusiasm, Vijay Kumar from Karnataka’s Ramnagar has been granted the unique opportunity to play Mangalvadya in Ayodhya, marking a significant step towards the realisation of a collective dream.

    Vijay Kumar and his team of 10 members from Ramanagara, under the guidance of Mr Champal Roy, Gopal ji, and Pejavara Swamiji of the Ram Mandir Trust, are set to serve Lord Rama in Ayodhya for 48 days. Personally invited by the esteemed members of the Trust, Vijay Kumar expressed his joy, considering this opportunity as a blessing from his past life.

    The team, consisting of four nadaswara players, four drummers, one saxophone player, and two tala-shriti, will journey to Ayodhya on the 19th, bringing the divine tunes of Mangalvadya to the sacred grounds. Vijay Kumar, a dedicated drummer, has been contributing to this tradition since 2008, playing Mangalvadya on Rama Navami in Ayodhya.

    The Ramanagara team's musical offering holds special significance as they provide the raga service of Mangalvadya to the ongoing Balarama Pratishtahana in Ayodhya. This musical connection not only strengthens the bond between Ayodhya and Ramanagara but also brings immense joy to the people of the district.
    Reflecting on the occasion, Vijay Kumar shared, "Getting this opportunity is the blessing of my past birth; it has also brought happiness to my family." The entire Ramanagara community takes pride in this musical representation, and the news of their service in Ayodhya adds a new chapter to the collective devotion towards Lord Rama.

