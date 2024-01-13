Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Amava Ram temple crafts 2.5 kg gold bow

India News
The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to receive a 2.5 kg bow from the Amava Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The meticulously crafted bow, weighing 2.5 kg, has been made in adherence to the description mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan.
Recently, PM Modi commenced an 11-day ritual leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The consecration of a deity's idol, known as Pran Pratistha, is a meticulous and elaborate process involving intricate guidelines outlined in scriptures.
Approaching the consecration as a form of spiritual practice, Prime Minister Modi is deeply committed to the process.
Dev Pratishtha, described as the ritual of instilling divine consciousness into a physical idol, includes specific fasting rules outlined in scriptures.
PM Modi's commitment to observing the 11-day ritual and strict fasting showcases his profound spiritual dedication in the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.