Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Amava Ram temple crafts 2.5 kg gold bow

1. Gold bow for Lord Ram

The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to receive a 2.5 kg bow from the Amava Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

2. Chennai artisans craft traditional bow:

The meticulously crafted bow, weighing 2.5 kg, has been made in adherence to the description mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan.

3. PM Modi initiates 11-day ritual:

Recently, PM Modi commenced an 11-day ritual leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

4. Elaborate consecration process:

The consecration of a deity's idol, known as Pran Pratistha, is a meticulous and elaborate process involving intricate guidelines outlined in scriptures.

5. PM Modi demonstrates spiritual commitment in ritual:

Approaching the consecration as a form of spiritual practice, Prime Minister Modi is deeply committed to the process.

6. Dev pratishtha ritual:

Dev Pratishtha, described as the ritual of instilling divine consciousness into a physical idol, includes specific fasting rules outlined in scriptures.

7. PM Modi's spiritual practices

PM Modi's commitment to observing the 11-day ritual and strict fasting showcases his profound spiritual dedication in the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

