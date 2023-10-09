Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Israel is a terrorist country...' Kerala CPI(M) leader M A Baby defends Hamas attack

    Former Kerala Education Minister and CPI(M) Polit Buro member M A Baby termed Israel a 'terrorist country' amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Hamas, an Islamic militant group, has governed the Gaza Strip since winning elections in 2006.

    'Israel is a terrorist country...' Kerala CPI(M) leader M A Baby defends Hamas attack anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member M A Baby backed Palestine and termed Israel 'a terrorist country'. He said that the attack carried out by the Hamas is only a retaliation to what Israel has done before. The former Kerala Education Minister said that the Narendra Modi-led government has taken a 'unilateral stand' and contradicts Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru's stand on the Israel-Palestine dispute.

    Also read: Israel-Palestine War Timeline: 18 deadly wars in 75 years

    "Prior to the recent incidents, Israeli strikes on Palestinians claimed the lives of 248 people this year, 40 of them were children. At least one Palestinian person is killed daily by Israeli armed troops. However the media ignores the fact that the strike by Hamas is a kind of retaliation against Israel," added Baby.

    "If you are terming Hamas a terrorist group, then you have to admit that Israel is also a terrorist state. The time has come to recognise Palestine as an independent country with eastern Jerusalem serving as its capital", Baby told reporters on Sunday in New Delhi.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo, meanwhile, strongly denounced the strikes and counterattacks between Hamas and Israeli forces.

    "Already, many human lives have been lost, and the situation is poised to escalate causing more deaths and miseries. This confrontation must end. The most right-wing Netanyahu government in Israel has been indiscriminately occupying Palestine lands and establishing Jewish settlements in the West Bank," said a press statement issued by the politburo.

    In response to a barrage of rocket attacks by the Palestinian armed group, Hamas, in southern Israel on Saturday morning, the Israeli Army launched 'Operation Iron Swords' in the Gaza strip hours after declaring a state of war. According to reports, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu has issued an Official Declaration of War, marking a major offensive against Hamas in the southern regions of Israel and along the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israel has activated more than 10,000 Reservists to bolster the country's defense forces.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas war: IAF retaliates in waves
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni AJR

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni

    BJP announces 41 candidates in Rajasthan following code of conduct implementation AJR

    BREAKING: BJP announces 41 candidates in Rajasthan following code of conduct implementation

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11000 crore

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11,000 crore

    Good news for Bengalureans: No increase in property tax, assures DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Good news for Bengalureans: No increase in property tax, assures DyCM DK Shivakumar

    'Rocket launched by Hamas group landed 1 km away from us...' Udupi nurse working in Israel explains scenario vkp

    ‘Rocket launched by Hamas group landed 1 km away from us…’ Udupi nurse working in Israel explains scenario

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni AJR

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni

    Israel-Palestine war: New Hamas video claims top Israeli defence oficers captured; names revealed - WATCH snt

    Israel-Palestine war: New Hamas video claims top Israeli defence officers captured; names revealed - WATCH

    Namratamalla SUPER-SEXY, BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress shows-off her cleavage in printed bikini ATG

    Namratamalla SUPER-SEXY, BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress shows-off her cleavage in printed bikini

    BJP announces 41 candidates in Rajasthan following code of conduct implementation AJR

    BREAKING: BJP announces 41 candidates in Rajasthan following code of conduct implementation

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11000 crore

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11,000 crore

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon