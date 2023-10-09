World News
The IDF has executed four successive waves of airstrikes in Gaza, targeting more than 800 specific objectives in the region.
Each wave of airstrikes involved the participation of 50 to 60 fighter planes.
Since the initiation of the conflict, the Israeli Air Force has dropped more than 1,000 tons of bombs on Gaza.
The initial attack wave took place Sunday afternoon, lasting an hour and a half. IAF struck hundreds of tons of munitions on 120 targets in Beit Hanon.
The second attack wave on Sunday evening lasted an hour and a half. The IAF delivered 100 tons of munitions on 120 targets across Sajaya in Gaza City.
Third wave unfolded at 1am local time and focused on 25 targets, including 20 military infrastructures. Additionally, a mosque used for combat operations in Jabaliya was targeted.
A fourth attack wave was completed early Monday morning, targeting over 500 targets across the entirety of the Gaza Strip.
In total, on the third day of the conflict, the Israeli Air Force has successfully obliterated approximately 1,200 targets across Gaza.
Thus far, 21 high-rise buildings in Gaza have been targeted based on intelligence linking them to terrorist activity, with one building housing a Hamas military headquarters.
According to IDF estimates, there are over 400 terrorists killed within the Gaza Strip, along with hundreds more terrorists killed within Israeli territory.
Simultaneously, tens of thousands of IDF soldiers, under the command of IDF leaders, are engaged in counter-terrorism efforts to clear areas surrounding Gaza.
The Navy's control units have been successful in thwarting dozens of terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country by sea.
The 13th flotilla's forces have taken into custody a senior member of the Hamas naval force after apprehending him on the beach.
In recent days, the IDF has successfully enlisted hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers for various field and headquarters positions.
The IAF said, contrary to rumours, there is no shortage of equipment within the army.