'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

In an era where marriage is often debated as either a lifelong commitment or an outdated institution, a Reddit user in Bengaluru has launched a survey to determine if tying the knot is truly worth it.

The anonymous user turned to the platform’s vast community, asking married individuals to share their candid experiences, both positive and negative. Their post, which quickly gained traction, posed question: "Is marriage worth it?"

To gain deeper insights, the user created a Google Form, urging married people to provide honest feedback.

The survey's instructions read, "This survey aims to understand how married individuals perceive marriage and whether they advocate for it as a fulfilling life choice for the unmarried. Your experiences will help explore the true impact of marriage on emotional well-being, financial stability, and personal growth. Your honest input will contribute to a deeper understanding of marriage as a life decision."

The survey featured thought-provoking questions such as

- Do you feel your personal freedom has been affected by marriage?

- Is compromise more important than love in a successful marriage?

- I keep seeing people regretting marriage—should I even consider it?

The Redditor encouraged people to rate their experiences using a star system.

Netizens react: ‘Marriage is not one-size-fits-all’

The post sparked mixed reactions, with users offering a mix of heartfelt advice and blunt reality checks. While some vouched for the joys of companionship, others warned about the sacrifices involved.

A user wrote, "We cannot help you decide. It is subjective. If you are old enough to marry, you better be old enough mentally, to decide for yourself."

Another user commented, "Not worth it. Submitted my survey. Married for 14 years with a kid."

