A 32-year-old bus helper was found dead inside a locked tourist bus in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Police suspect an accidental fall due to a head injury, as the bus was locked from the inside. Further investigation is underway.

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old bus helper was found on Monday morning inside a locked tourist bus parked at the Nand Nagri bus stand in Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

Police received an information early in the morning after blood was seen oozing from the vehicle and a foul smell was reported by passersby.

When the police team reached the spot, they discovered a private tourist bus emitting a strong stench.

Body found inside locked bus cabin

Upon opening the bus, the police found the body of Shiva, a bus helper and resident of 5th Pushta, Gali No. 9, Gamri, lying face down in the front left stairwell. Shiva appeared to have sustained a head injury, police said.

According to initial investigation, the cabin of the bus was locked from the inside, leading investigators to believe that it could have been an accidental fall.

"The partially decomposed body identified as that of the helper, Shiva, age 32 was found lying face down in the front left stairwell of the bus, with an apparent head injury," police said. "Prima facie, it appears to be an accidental fall, as the bus cabin was found locked from the inside."

The crime team and forensic experts from the FSL unit were called to the spot for a detailed examination of the vehicle and body.

The body was sent to GTB mortuary for a post-mortem examination (PME) to determine the exact cause of death

Police confirmed that proceedings under Section 194 BNSS have been initiated and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report.

Investigation is still underway to find the exact reason of the death.

Separate incident: IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel

Meanwhile on June 4, an IIT Delhi student was found dead in the college's hostel premises in New Delhi, according to the police.

On reaching the hostel room, it was found that the door was locked from inside. Fire service personnel also reached the location, and upon their assistance, the door was forcibly opened.

Upon entering the room, a male student, was found lying on the bed in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on the spot by IIT Doctors.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was a 2nd-year student of Biomechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi, according to the police. (ANI)