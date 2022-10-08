Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa Sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders

    On Saturday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office in Guwahati's Basistha.

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday washed the feet of senior BJP functionaries and shared the video on his social media account. CM Biswa  Sarma said showing respect to the seniors is a cornerstone of the BJP's tradition and he is honoured to have washed the feet of the senior functionaries. 

    In the video, the chief minister is seen sitting on the floor and washing the feet of a leader and then wiping it with a piece of old cloth. The chief minister also sought the leader's blessing by touching his feet.

    Also read: Delhi hospitals witness spike in typhoid, respiratory illness; here's what expert said

    In a tweet, CM Biswa Sarma said, "Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition."

    "Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam," he added.

    Also read: PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know

    The occasion on Saturday was that of the inauguration of a new party office in Guwahati for which Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda reached the state.

    On Saturday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office in Guwahati's Basistha.

    The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people. The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers.

