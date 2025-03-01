Pune bus rape case: Cops say suspect attempted suicide three times while on run, but rope broke each time

Pune police arrested Dattatray Gade, the prime suspect in the Swargate rape case, after a large-scale search operation in his native village. Gade, a repeat offender, was found hiding in a sugarcane field after attempting suicide multiple times.

Pune bus rape case: Cops say suspect attempted suicide three times while on run, but rope broke each time
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Pune: In a breakthrough, Pune police arrested 37-year-old Dattatray Gade, the prime suspect in the Swargate rape case, from his native village Gunat in Shirur taluka. The arrest was made around 1:30 am on Friday, after an exhaustive search operation involving over 100 police personnel, drones, and dog squads.

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Gade had been hiding in a sugar cane field in Gunat, approximately 70 km from Pune. The suspect had made three attempts to end his life by hanging himself while in hiding, but the rope broke each time. Police found ligature marks on Gade's neck when he was detained.

"When asked about the marks on his neck, Gade told our investigators that he tried to hang himself late on Thursday night from a tree near the sugar cane field where he was hiding," the police chief said.

Gade's arrest came after a dramatic search operation that began on Wednesday evening. Police had traced him to Gunat and surrounded the cane fields, using drones, public address systems, and search lights to comb the area. The operation was suspended on Thursday evening but resumed when Gade made a move around 10:30 pm.

Gade had been feeling thirsty and went to a nearby house to demand water. The occupants identified him and alerted the police, who then chased and apprehended him.

During initial questioning, Gade revealed that he had been surviving on sugar cane and tomatoes in the field for two days but had not had access to water. His thirst eventually prompted him to step out of the field, leading to his capture.

The Pune police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the villagers of Gunat, who played a crucial role in helping the police track down Gade. Police Commissioner Kumar praised the villagers for their assistance, stating that the police would soon visit Gunat to express their gratitude.

Gade, a repeat offender with six previous cases against him, has been accused of raping a 26-year-old health counsellor on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate terminus. The survivor had lodged a complaint on Tuesday, following which the police launched a manhunt for Gade.

Gade's lawyers, Wajid Khan Bidkar and Ajinkya Mahadik, have opposed his custodial remand, claiming that the incident was a consensual relationship. However, the court has ordered Gade's custodial remand till March 12.

