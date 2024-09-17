'If not for Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

In a stunning display of geopolitical commentary, Sajid Tarar, a Pakistan-origin top strategic analyst, unleashed a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'anti-India' remarks made during his tour of the United States. Describing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks abroad as "destructive" to India’s international standing and democratic ethos, the analyst didn't mince words. “Every utterance Rahul Gandhi has made in the US has chipped away at India’s image and its democratic values,” the analyst declared during his discussion at Dr Qamar Cheema show.

The criticism, sharp and unrelenting, reflects a deep disapproval of Gandhi’s approach and rhetoric on the global stage.

Also read: 'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH)

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't seem mature.... Congress is a grand old party.. he has a title of Leader of the Opposition. If this is the condition of Opposition leader..., he is damaging India's name.. on the other side if we see, Dr S Jaishankar has given a very mature statement. He (Jaishankar) has said the world has to rethink about the new image of India and I will agree to it. The way Indian diaspora is growing, world definitely has to think to change the image of India. But the way Rahul Gandhi is presenting India's image, I regret it.. I was really hurt with his words," Sajid Tarar said.

Further intensifying his attack, the panelist made a provocative comparison, suggesting that without the prestigious Gandhi surname, Rahul would have had a vastly different career trajectory and that he is taking wrong advantage of his legacy. "If not for his Gandhi surname, he would be nothing more than a chickpea (chole) street vendor..." the analyst asserted, a remark that is likely to ignite further debate.

He went on to further add that Rahul Gandhi needs counselling and suggested that he changes his last name as he is destroying Gandhi's legacy and image of India.

Rahul Gandhi's controversial Sikh remark in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently faced massive backlash after he made controversial remarks about Sikh rights in India while interacting with members of the Indian diaspora at an event in the United States. Rahul Gandhi asked a person seated at the front his name and then said that the fight in India is about whether a Sikh like him would be allowed to wear a kada and go to a gurdwara or not.

“First of all, you have to understand the fight is not about politics. The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions," Rahul Gandhi had said while speaking at an event in Herndon, Virginia.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks stirred up a political storm as several members of the ruling BJP back in Delhi issued rebuttals. Leading the criticism, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the Gandhi scion's comments as “shameful” and “anti-national,” demanding apology alleging that Gandhi defamed India on foreign soil.

Latest Videos