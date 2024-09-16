Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH)

     

    In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events that has set the political landscape abuzz, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad made a controversial remark on Monday about the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stating that he "would offer Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would chop off the tongue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi." The controversial remark is a reaction to Gandhi’s recent statements on India's reservation system made during his visit to the United States.

    "While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress," Gaikwad told news agency PTI as he announced the provocative reward.

    Announcing bizarre reward, Gaikwad remarked, "The kind of statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the true face of Congress. During the Lok Sabha elections, they sought votes by spreading lies that the Constitution was in danger, claiming that the BJP would change the Constitution. Today, in America, he said that the reservation system established by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar would be dismantled. Such words have come from his mouth. Whoever cuts his tongue, I will give them Rs 11 lakh."

    The MLA’s remarks come in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s comments during his US visit, where he discussed the prospect of dismantling reservations under conditions of societal fairness.

    Also read: 'No religion has problems in India': Sikh man under-fire Rahul Gandhi pointed to at US event speaks up (WATCH)

    Accusing Gandhi of committing the "biggest treachery of the people," Gaikwad highlighted the struggles of communities such as Marathas, Dhangars, and OBCs who are fighting for their reservation rights. He decried Gandhi's comments as an attempt to undermine their cause, accusing the Congress of striving to roll back progress by centuries.

    BJP distances itself from MLA's remarks

    The BJP, a coalition partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, has distanced itself from Gaikwad’s remarks. BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA's remarks. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress," Bawankule said.

    Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana assembly seat in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, has a history of controversies. Earlier this year, he found himself in hot water over claims of having hunted a tiger in 1987 and wearing its tooth as a necklace—a statement that led to a forensic examination and charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

    What Rahul Gandhi said in the US

    While addressing students in the US recently, Rahul Gandhi had said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place." Gandhi argued that the current socio-economic disparities are too great to consider such measures.

    Also read: 'Apologise to Bharat': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi draws BJP, netizens ire for anti-national remarks in US

    He further highlighted systemic inequalities, noting, “The problem is that 90% of India is not able to play. Go through the list of every single business leader in India. I’ve done it. Show me the tribal name. Show me the Dalit name. Show me the OBC name. Out of the top 200, I think there’s one OBC. They’re 50% of India. But we’re not treating the symptom.”

    Gandhi also addressed concerns about the upper-caste perspective, suggesting that opening up opportunities and decentralizing power might help bridge these gaps. “With all due respect, I don’t think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There’s a reason for that. You can’t. Because those doors are closed. So the answer to people in the general cast is you open those doors,” he remarked.

    Rahul Gandhi received a storm of criticism over perceived anti-reservation remarks.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features AJR

    India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

    Karnataka Banner with free Palestine at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists vkp

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi 74th birthday know what is on the menu gcw

    Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi’s 74th birthday

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor asks patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward, gets brutally thrashed (WATCH) shk

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor brutally thrashed for asking patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward |WATCH

    Bengaluru BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes

    Recent Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

    India first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features AJR

    India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

    cricket IND vs BAN Test series: Rohit Sharma practices reverse sweep; prepares to counter spin attack scr

    IND vs BAN Test series: Rohit Sharma practices reverse sweep; prepares to counter spin attack

    Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE ATG

    Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE

    Karnataka Banner with free Palestine at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists vkp

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon