'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH)

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

In a dramatic turn of events that has set the political landscape abuzz, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad made a controversial remark on Monday about the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stating that he "would offer Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would chop off the tongue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi." The controversial remark is a reaction to Gandhi’s recent statements on India's reservation system made during his visit to the United States.

"While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress," Gaikwad told news agency PTI as he announced the provocative reward.

Announcing bizarre reward, Gaikwad remarked, "The kind of statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the true face of Congress. During the Lok Sabha elections, they sought votes by spreading lies that the Constitution was in danger, claiming that the BJP would change the Constitution. Today, in America, he said that the reservation system established by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar would be dismantled. Such words have come from his mouth. Whoever cuts his tongue, I will give them Rs 11 lakh."

The MLA’s remarks come in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s comments during his US visit, where he discussed the prospect of dismantling reservations under conditions of societal fairness.

Accusing Gandhi of committing the "biggest treachery of the people," Gaikwad highlighted the struggles of communities such as Marathas, Dhangars, and OBCs who are fighting for their reservation rights. He decried Gandhi's comments as an attempt to undermine their cause, accusing the Congress of striving to roll back progress by centuries.

BJP distances itself from MLA's remarks

The BJP, a coalition partner in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, has distanced itself from Gaikwad’s remarks. BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA's remarks. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress," Bawankule said.

Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana assembly seat in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, has a history of controversies. Earlier this year, he found himself in hot water over claims of having hunted a tiger in 1987 and wearing its tooth as a necklace—a statement that led to a forensic examination and charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

What Rahul Gandhi said in the US

While addressing students in the US recently, Rahul Gandhi had said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place." Gandhi argued that the current socio-economic disparities are too great to consider such measures.

He further highlighted systemic inequalities, noting, “The problem is that 90% of India is not able to play. Go through the list of every single business leader in India. I’ve done it. Show me the tribal name. Show me the Dalit name. Show me the OBC name. Out of the top 200, I think there’s one OBC. They’re 50% of India. But we’re not treating the symptom.”

Gandhi also addressed concerns about the upper-caste perspective, suggesting that opening up opportunities and decentralizing power might help bridge these gaps. “With all due respect, I don’t think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There’s a reason for that. You can’t. Because those doors are closed. So the answer to people in the general cast is you open those doors,” he remarked.

Rahul Gandhi received a storm of criticism over perceived anti-reservation remarks.

