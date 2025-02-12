PM Modi inaugurates Indian Consulate in France, says 'historic moment in Marseille'

PM Modi called the Indian Consulate inauguration in Marseille a historic moment, highlighting its role in strengthening India-France ties and honoring the city’s connections to Indian troops and Veer Savarkar.

Describing it as a "historic moment," Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille.

PM Modi recounted how during the First World War, Marseille was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well.

In a post on X, he said, "A historic moment in Marseille! President Emmanuel Macron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections. Marseille's links with India are well known. During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora."

Ahead of the opening of the consulate, PM Modi and Macron were welcomed with the sound of dhols. The duo also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.



In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The Indian community is very enthusiastic about a new consulate in Marseille."

Also Read: PM Modi, Macron interact with Indian community in France (WATCH)

PM Modi said that he, alongwith Macron paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars at Mazargues War Cemetery.



In a post on X, he said, "At Mazargues War Cemetery, President Emmanuel Macron and I paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars. This includes several Indian soldiers who valiantly fought and displayed utmost grit. All the brave soldiers answered the call of duty and fought with unwavering courage. They shed their blood in the hope of a better and more peaceful world. Many of them never returned, but their heroism will continue to be remembered for the times to come. Their bravery will never be forgotten!"

Macron said that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the World Wars binds India and France.



In a post on X, Macron said, "More than 100,000 Indians fought for France in 1914. Ten thousand never returned. They set foot on the soil of Marseille before fighting in the mud of the trenches, unaware that they were marching to their deaths. Their sacrifice binds France and India forever." (ANI)

Latest Videos