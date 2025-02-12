PM Modi inaugurates Indian Consulate in France, says 'historic moment in Marseille'

PM Modi called the Indian Consulate inauguration in Marseille a historic moment, highlighting its role in strengthening India-France ties and honoring the city’s connections to Indian troops and Veer Savarkar.

"Historic moment in Marseille," PM Modi says as he inaugurates Indian Consulate ddr
Author
ANI News
ANI |Published: Feb 12, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Describing it as a "historic moment," Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille.

PM Modi recounted how during the First World War, Marseille was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well.

In a post on X, he said, "A historic moment in Marseille! President Emmanuel Macron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections. Marseille's links with India are well known. During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora."

Ahead of the opening of the consulate, PM Modi and Macron were welcomed with the sound of dhols. The duo also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora.
"Historic moment in Marseille," PM Modi says as he inaugurates Indian Consulate ddr
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The Indian community is very enthusiastic about a new consulate in Marseille."

Also Read: PM Modi, Macron interact with Indian community in France (WATCH)

PM Modi said that he, alongwith Macron paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars at Mazargues War Cemetery.
"Historic moment in Marseille," PM Modi says as he inaugurates Indian Consulate ddr
In a post on X, he said, "At Mazargues War Cemetery, President Emmanuel Macron and I paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars. This includes several Indian soldiers who valiantly fought and displayed utmost grit. All the brave soldiers answered the call of duty and fought with unwavering courage. They shed their blood in the hope of a better and more peaceful world. Many of them never returned, but their heroism will continue to be remembered for the times to come. Their bravery will never be forgotten!"

Macron said that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the World Wars binds India and France.


In a post on X, Macron said, "More than 100,000 Indians fought for France in 1914. Ten thousand never returned. They set foot on the soil of Marseille before fighting in the mud of the trenches, unaware that they were marching to their deaths. Their sacrifice binds France and India forever." (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Railway police arrest 4 for robbing passengers on Bengaluru-Mysuru express train vkp

Railway police arrest 4 for robbing passengers on Bengaluru-Mysuru express train

'No crypto talks during intimacy': Wife makes man sign marriage agreement after 2 years, post goes viral vkp

'No crypto talks during intimacy': Wife makes man sign marriage agreement after 2 years, post goes viral

Himachal Pradesh to generate 72 MW solar power by 2025, aims for 'Green energy' status: CM Sukhu vkp

Himachal Pradesh to generate 72 MW solar power by 2025, aims for 'Green energy' status: CM Sukhu

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

Recent Stories

No cricket until terrorism ends: Shikhar Dhawan on Indias stance of not playing CT 2025 in Pakistan HRD

'No cricket until terrorism ends': Shikhar Dhawan on India's stance of not playing CT 2025 in Pakistan

WWE: Combined net worth of power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dmn

WWE: Combined net worth of power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Trump threatens broad reciprocal tariffs, escalating global trade tensions ddr

Trump threatens broad reciprocal tariffs, escalating global trade tensions

Valentines Day: 10 times MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi gave us ultimate couple goals (PHOTOS) HRD

Valentine's Day: 10 times MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi gave us ultimate couple goals (PHOTOS)

Anti-Sugar Diet: Simple steps to help you quit sugar slowly MEG

Anti-Sugar Diet: Simple steps to help you quit sugar slowly

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud

World Pulse | Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: How their AI Partnership Turned Into a Bitter, Toxic Feud

Video Icon
Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable

Trump Greets American Teacher Marc Fogel Upon Release from Russia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala

Tripura CM Manik Saha Participates in Flood Relief and Management Program in Agartala

Video Icon
Lalita Jayanti 2025: FIVE Powerful Benefits of Worshipping Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari!

Lalita Jayanti 2025: FIVE Powerful Benefits of Worshipping Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari!

Video Icon
Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Video Icon