Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat supported Priyanka Gandhi's remarks against Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, calling him 'stained'. Joshi and Kiren Rijiju slammed the remarks, demanding an apology and calling them 'character assassination'.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Wedneday supported Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks against the newly appointed Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying that expecting morality from someone who carries the responsiblity of educating the country is futile. "The statements that are coming from Prahlad Joshi show what his intentions are. This reflects his motives. Those who have the responsibility to educate the entire country under the Ministry of Education, if their own faces are stained, then expecting morality from them is futile. We can say that the faces may have been changed, but the situation of being stained still remains," he said.

The remarks came after Priyanka Gandhi targeted the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability while speaking during the discussion in the Lower House on Tuesday.

Government Hits Back at Congress MP's Remarks

Objecting to the remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should authenticate her statements, calling them misinformation. "Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress MP's remarks, calling them "character assassination" in Parliament. "While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking, there were interruptions from her side earlier, and there were interruptions from our side as well. But we were listening peacefully. However, the remarks she has just made about our current Education Minister amount to character assassination in Parliament. We do not expect such language," Rijiju said.

Lok Sabha Legislative Business

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the revised list of business for the day.

The Lower House will also continue further consideration of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move that the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.

Significantly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to address the House around 12:30 PM today specifically regarding the "Anti-Paper Leak" bill. The opposition has been critical of the government's handling of recent examination irregularities and is expected to raise several concerns during the discussion. (ANI)