Kanwar pilgrim Narendra Jat is on a 300 km barefoot journey to spread an anti-addiction message. To manage the massive influx of devotees for the yatra, authorities in Ayodhya and Hapur have implemented multi-layered security and crowd control measures.

Highlighting the spirit of devotion and spreading a strong social message, a Kanwar pilgrim, Narendra Jat, has embarked on a 300 km barefoot journey from Haridwar to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, carrying 11 litres of holy Ganga water alongside an idol of Lord Shiva. Through his arduous journey, Narendra aims to inspire the younger generation to embrace hard work and distance themselves from substance abuse and addiction.

"I started from Haridwar on July 10, and my journey covers 300 km from Haridwar to my village. I have 11 litres of Ganga water and an idol of Lord Shiva," Narendra Jat told ANI. Emphasising his message for the youth, he added, "I want to convey the message to the new generation to work hard and stay away from addiction... I wanted to do something so unique that the world would take notice of it." Thousands of Kanwar pilgrims undertake annual pilgrimages during the auspicious month of Shravan, carrying holy water from the Ganges to offer at temples across the region.

Robust Security in Ayodhya for Kanwar Yatra

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a massive influx of devotees during the holy month of Shravan for the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan festivities, Ayodhya Police has implemented robust, multi-layered security and crowd management arrangements across the temple town. The entire fairgrounds and temple zones have been divided into dedicated sectors and zones, with adequate police personnel, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Water Police teams deployed to ensure smooth operations.

Speaking to ANI on the security measures, Circle Officer (CO), Ayodhya, Ashutosh Tiwari, stated that continuous monitoring is being conducted using drone cameras and CCTV networks. Special attention is also being paid to prominent pilgrimage sites, including the Nageshwar Nath temple, which experiences heavy footfall, particularly on Mondays.

"The Ayodhya Police has made adequate arrangements anticipating a massive influx of devotees during the holy month of Shravan. The entire fair area has been divided into various zones and sectors, and sufficient police deployment has been ensured," CO Ashutosh Tiwari told reporters. He added, "Continuous surveillance is being maintained across the fairgrounds using CCTV and drone cameras. In view of rising water levels in riverine areas, additional units of the Water Police and the SDRF will be deployed. Traffic diversions for heavy vehicles will be implemented. Depending on the crowd size, we will implement necessary route diversions."

Focusing on high-density spots, Tiwari emphasised that barricades and regulated entry points have been installed to streamline visitor movement. "Special attention is being paid to the Nageshwar Nath temple, which sees heavy footfall on all four Mondays of the month. Consequently, ample barricading and drop-down barriers have been installed to regulate the entry of devotees," he noted.

Hapur District Finalises Yatra Preparations

Hapur District Magistrate Kavita Meena on Tuesday said the district administration has almost completed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, with a special focus on ensuring the safety, security and convenience of devotees travelling through the district.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said Hapur has been divided into five zones for effective management of the annual pilgrimage, with Brijghat receiving special attention as one of the major points where Kanwariyas collect holy Ganga water.

"Preparations for the Kanwar Yatra are nearly complete, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety and security of all devotees. We have identified entry points for the Yatra in Hapur and have organised the area into five zones accordingly. Brijghat is a crucial area where Kanwariyas collect holy water from the Ganges, and comprehensive arrangements, including barricading, lighting, public address systems and a dedicated police outpost, are being put in place there," Meena said.

She added that road repairs on both major and minor Kanwar routes were underway despite intermittent disruptions caused by rainfall. "Road repair work is underway, though it has faced occasional interruptions due to rain. We are addressing issues as they arise, and tasks such as electrical wiring, transformer barricading, mobile toilets and water tankers have been finalised. A single-window system has also been implemented through the SDM to facilitate approvals for Kanwar camp organisers," she said.

The District Magistrate further said the Food Safety Department has already begun inspections of around 130 roadside dhabas and shops along the pilgrimage route to ensure food quality and prevent any untoward incidents during the yatra.

Wider Preparations Across North India

The preparations in Hapur come as governments across north India intensify arrangements for the annual Kanwar Yatra. The Delhi government has proposed enhanced financial assistance for Kanwar camps, while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have also strengthened security, traffic management, sanitation and public facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. (ANI)