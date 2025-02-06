'EC is dead, need to gift them white cloth...' Akhilesh Yadav slams poll body over Milkipur bypoll allegations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP over alleged irregularities in the Milkipur by-poll, stating that this is how the party contests elections.

"Election Commission is dead, will have to gift them white cloth": Akhilesh on Milkipur by-poll allegations anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

New Delhi: After allegations were levelled by Samajwadi Party on the Milkipur by-poll in Uttar Pradesh, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that this is the manner in which the BJP contests the elections and the Election Commission is "dead".

Shashi Tharoor slams US for 'inhumane' deportation of Indians in military planes. WATCH

"This is the manner in which BJP contests elections. The Election Commission is dead. We will have to gift them white cloth," Akhilesh told ANI.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the police were checking the ID cards of the voters. In a post on X, Yadav demanded action from the Election Commission to remove people involved in this.

"The Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the pictures related to this news that Ayodhya police is checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur, in which senior police officers are also involved. This is a democratic crime of indirectly influencing voting by creating fear among voters. Such people should be removed immediately and punitive action should be taken," he said.

However, Ayodhya Police responded to Samajwadi Party Chief's allegation and said that the id cards of booth agents were being checked, not of voters. It also asked the former CM to "not make false statements".

In a post on social media website X, Ayodhya police said that the police were checking the ID of a booth agent of a candidate, not of voters.

"The above photo is of the booth agent's identity card, the person seen in the photo is a booth agent of a candidate which has been verified by seeing his identity card. Please do not make misleading tweets," they said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party candidate for the Milkipur assembly by-elections, Ajit Prasad, spoke to ANI about the voting process and alleged interference by certain elements.

He claimed, "The votes are in favour of the Samajwadi Party, but some mischievous elements are trying to influence the voters. The police here are also pressurising the voters to not vote for the Samajwadi Party, but the people of Milkipur are only voting for us."

Prasad also raised concerns over his party's election agents being restricted access to polling booths, adding, "I am getting complaints that our agents are not being allowed to enter the polling booths."

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 57.13 per cent in the by-elections concluded on Wednesday. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes anr

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes

'Chained for 40 hours': Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams US over 'inhumane' deportation of Indians vkp

'Chained for 40 hours': Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams US over 'inhumane' deportation of Indians

'Don't let her see my face': UP man dies by suicide after 'harassment by wife, in-laws over Rs 10 lakh demand' shk

'Don't let her see my face': UP man dies by suicide after 'harassment by wife, in-laws over Rs 10 lakh demand'

S Jaishankar meets PM Modi after deportation of Indian immigrants from US ddr

S Jaishankar meets PM Modi after deportation of Indian immigrants from US

Shashi Tharoor slams US for 'inhumane' deportation of Indians in military planes. WATCH ddr

Shashi Tharoor slams US for 'inhumane' deportation of Indians in military planes. WATCH

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu govt announces special buses for Chennai, Bengaluru and more - Book NOW! gcw

Tamil Nadu govt announces special buses for Chennai, Bengaluru and more - Book NOW!

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors iwh

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

LIC to Aditya Bir 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns NTI

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes anr

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel gcw

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon