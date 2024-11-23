'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude after the result of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election settled - the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance sealed a thumping victory over the Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine.

PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!"

The Mahayuti is on course for a thumping victory in Maharashtra; it is leading in 233 of the state's 288 Assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading in only 50 seats.

PM Modi also posted briefly on the Jharkhand election result, which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to lose to the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a Congress ally at the state and central level, is leading in 57 of 81 seats and the NDA in 23.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," the Prime Minister said, also offering his congratulations to the JMM and the ruling alliance for their victory.

