'Destroy roots of Sanatan Dharma': DMK MP A Raja's controversial remarks leave BJP fuming

The DMK MP, who was accused of corruption, made these remarks on September 7 while addressing a function organised to commemorate Dravida Kazhagam head K Veeramani's 6 decades association with the outfit’s mouthpiece Viduthalai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja has once again spewed venom against Hinduism stating that all Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism.

The DMK MP, who was accused of corruption, made these remarks on September 7 while addressing a function organised to commemorate Dravida Kazhagam head K Veeramani's 6 decades association with the outfit’s mouthpiece Viduthalai.

Also read: Viewpoint: Centre for Policy Research should be probed deeper

Speaking at the event, DMK MP A Raja said. "Viduthalai, Murasoli (DMK's mouthpiece), Theekathir (Communist Party of India's mouthpiece), and others should start asking – 'Who is a Hindu?'. We should have the right to assert – we don't wish to be a Hindu, why are you keeping me as a Hindu?."

"I haven't seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared as Hindus. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren't a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country that has such cruelty?" the DMK MP said.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Sub Inspector recruitment scam: CBI conduct searches in 33 locations across country

"You're a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You're a son of the prostitute till you remain a Shudra. You're a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You're untouchable till you remain a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchable? Only if we're vocal about these questions, will it become elemental in breaking Santhana (Sanatana Dharma)" the DMK MP added.

This remark, by the DMK MP, has left several BJP leaders angry. Reacting to this, BJP K Annamalai said, "Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam. MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said, "DMK MP A. Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too, he has spewed venom stating that all Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism."

This is not the first time DMK MP A Raja has made comments disrespecting Hindu identities and the Hindu faith. There have been multiple instances where he has abused Hindus and Hindu Gods.

Also read: Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised

Earlier, the former Union Minister of the Congress-led UPA government had stirred a controversy saying, "I threw away all holy ashes (Vibuthi) and I also placed an elephant cracker below Ganesha’s statue, and it exploded."