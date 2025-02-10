"Both accountable": Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls for dialogue between Congress and AAP post Delhi defeat

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says Congress and AAP's lack of unity led to BJP's Delhi poll win, emphasizing the need for alliance politics without ego.

"Both accountable": Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls for dialogue between Congress and AAP post Delhi defeat dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): After Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that if both parties (Congress and AAP) had sat together, held discussion and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference, Raut called on Congress to take everyone along in the INDIA bloc.

"Congress is our senior partner in the INDIA bloc, and everyone working in the alliance believes it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP, and discussions should have taken place. But the outcome was that AAP lost power, and Congress gained nothing. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asserted that everybody is responsible for the defeat in Delhi Assembly election.

"Everybody is responsible for this defeat--AAP is just as accountable as Congress. There should be no ego in alliance politics. Congress, as the elder brother in the alliance, must always fulfill its responsibility with patience and maturity," he said.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.


Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. (ANI)

