Women and youth show unwavering devotion at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, embrace Sanatan Dharma

The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is witnessing record participation from women and youth, inspired by CM Yogi Adityanath's vision. A historic number of women have taken Naga Sannyasini initiation, and thousands more have committed to serving Sanatan Dharma.

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj marks a historic chapter for Sanatan Dharma, with unprecedented participation from women and youth. Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s call to strengthen Sanatan, they are embracing its values and leading the way.

Mahakumbh is also making history with increased women’s involvement in Akhadas, reflecting a growing interest of 'Matri Shakti' (women’s power) in Sanatan traditions.

For the first time in Mahakumbh history, 246 women have taken Naga Sannyasini initiation at Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, marking the highest number to date. In comparison, the 2019 Kumbh saw 210 women initiated.

Dr. Devya Giri, president of Juna Akhada’s women’s wing, stated that most of these women are highly educated and have joined after deep spiritual contemplation.

The grand and digitalized format of Mahakumbh 2025, supported by CM Yogi Adityanath’s government, has drawn crores of devotees.

The religious camps of prominent Sanatan Dharma leaders, including Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri (Juna Akhara), Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri (Aavahan Akhara), and Vaishnav saints, witnessed an unprecedented number of women taking Guru Diksha and committing to the service of Sanatan Dharma, with over 7,000 women initiated across all Akhadas.

The participation of young women in Mahakumbh has significantly increased, as highlighted by Delhi University researcher Ipshita Holkar, who is studying youth engagement in Mahakumbh.

According to her survey, conducted at various entry points from Paush Purnima to Basant Panchami, four out of every ten visitors are women, with 40% belonging to the younger generation. A similar trend was observed in research by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, indicating a growing interest among the youth in understanding Sanatan Dharma.

