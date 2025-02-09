AAP leader Amanatullah Khan slams Congress, says 'it used all its strength to defeat AAP'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and victorious candidate from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan has blamed the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for his party's defeat. He alleged that Congress put all its strength to defeat AAP.

"...BJP has benefitted from Congress. Congress and AIMIM did not fight to win, they only wanted to defeat AAP. They have a very crucial role in the defeat of AAP...Congress put all its strength to defeat AAP..." Khan stated.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech following the BJP's victory, Khan said that the PM should now focus on governance and work for all communities without discrimination.

"BJP has emerged victorious, so now they should work with a positive approach and continue the work we have done. They must work for every community--Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits--without indulging in selective policies of pick and choose," he remarked.

Notably, BJP defeated prominent AAP leaders including supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Atishi remained the sole consolatory win for AAP, as she defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3500 votes. BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics. The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

