BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP: Shashi Tharoor

Bengaluru: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has two faces in its approach towards Christians. He said that although the Christian minority is being pacified on the one hand, their level of violence is rising on the other.

He said that regarding several anti-minority statements, the BJP leader are silent. Not only should the Hindutva side of the BJP be seen, according to Tharoor, but also PM Modi's address. His reaction comes after Cardinal Mar George Alencherry's remarks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church head Alencherry heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Sunday. He said that PM Modi has been successful in improving India's image abroad. Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India.

Speaking about former Congress leader Anil Antony's joining the BJP, Tharoor said that he is sad with the former's decision. Tharoor told reporters that Anil is free to take his own decision, but he did not think he would go into ideologically opposed politics.

Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress veteran leader AK Antony, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after quitting the Congress party.

The former MP also said that Congress alone will win the majority in Karnataka and many people have left BJP in Karnataka and joined Congress. Shashi Tharoor said that all this will benefit the party.

