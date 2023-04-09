Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP: Shashi Tharoor

    Tharoor said that although the Christian minority is being pacified on the one hand, their level of violence is rising on the other. 

    'BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP': Shashi Tharoor anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has two faces in its approach towards Christians. He said that although the Christian minority is being pacified on the one hand, their level of violence is rising on the other. 

    He said that regarding several anti-minority statements, the BJP leader are silent. Not only should the Hindutva side of the BJP be seen, according to Tharoor, but also PM Modi's address. His reaction comes after Cardinal Mar George Alencherry's remarks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    Syro Malabar Catholic Church head Alencherry heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Sunday. He said that PM Modi has been successful in improving India's image abroad.  Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India. 

    Speaking about former Congress leader Anil Antony's joining the BJP, Tharoor said that he is sad with the former's decision. Tharoor told reporters that Anil is free to take his own decision, but he did not think he would go into ideologically opposed politics.

    Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress veteran leader AK Antony, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after quitting the Congress party.

    The former MP also said that Congress alone will win the majority in Karnataka and many people have left BJP in Karnataka and joined Congress. Shashi Tharoor said that all this will benefit the party.

    Also Read: More details emerge on Kerala govt's support to Zonta Infratech to win Kozhikode Waste to Energy contract

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen Asianet News Dialogues

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    Viral photo PM Modi poses in khaki coloured shirt pant hat with The Elephant Whisperers couple gcw

    Viral photo: PM Modi poses in khaki-coloured shirt, pant & hat with The Elephant Whisperers' couple

    'PM Modi a good leader; Christians do not have insecurity in India': Cardinal Mar George Alencherry anr

    PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda unhurt after his car meets with an accident collides with nilgai gcw

    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda safe after his car meets with an accident

    Recent Stories

    Apple may shut access to App Store Siri and others for iPhone users running older version of iOS Report gcw

    Apple may shut access to App Store, Siri and others for iPhone users running older version of iOS: Report

    football Erling Haaland bicycles his way to historic Manchester City record; Pep Guardiola puts him at Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo level-ayh

    Haaland 'bicycles' his way to historic Man City record; Guardiola compares him to Messi and Ronaldo

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen Asianet News Dialogues

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    IPL 2023: Day after defeat to CSK, glum MI stars Ishan Kishan, Tim David spotted at Mumbai airport (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Day after defeat to CSK, glum MI stars Ishan Kishan, Tim David spotted at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

    Viral photo PM Modi poses in khaki coloured shirt pant hat with The Elephant Whisperers couple gcw

    Viral photo: PM Modi poses in khaki-coloured shirt, pant & hat with The Elephant Whisperers' couple

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon