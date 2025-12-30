BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato attacked WB CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Durga Angan' project, alleging 15 years of Hindu oppression. Banerjee defended it as a historic day for Bengal, meant to preserve heritage and create jobs post-UNESCO recognition.

BJP MP's Scathing Attack on Mamata Banerjee

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over laying the foundation stone of the 'Durga Angan' complex in Kolkata, saying that these projects belong to Mamata Banerjee herself. "Both these projects belong to Mamata Banerjee herself. The Babri Masjid too, and what she is doing today (the foundation stone laying of the 'Durga Angan' complex)... In the end, invoking the name of Ram won't benefit her," he said.

The BJP MP further alleged that the Hindu population in the state has faced oppression over the past 15 years, saying that "For 15 years, she has oppressed the Hindu population. Hindus in Murshidabad have been forced to flee... They had to go to the court for Durga Puja... The people of Bengal haven't forgotten anything. She (Mamata Banerjee) will have to answer for this, and the people of Bengal will teach her a lesson. In the 2026 elections, the public will bid her a goodbye..."

CM Mamata Banerjee Defends 'Durga Angan' Project

CM Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of Durga Angan, a temple complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata. Addressing the gathering, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today's program is dedicated to Bengal and the people of Bengal. Thank you all for coming here from different parts of society. Today is a historic day; the tender process for Durga Angan has been completed. We hope that the work will begin very soon. We have formed a trust for Durga Angan. We will ensure that employment opportunities increase after Durga Angan is built."

She said that Durga Angan was necessary because, following the honour received from UNESCO, it was necessary to preserve the respect and to showcase the heritage. Durga Angan will be open for 365 days.

Mahakaal Temple Inauguration Announced

She further stated that the Mahakaal temple will be inaugurated in the second week of January. (ANI)