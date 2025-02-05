'Bhaiya mat bolo, socials share kardo': Delhi woman shares uncomfortable encounter with Rapido driver

A routine ride home turned into an unsettling experience for a Delhi woman after a Rapido rider allegedly made inappropriate comments and later bombarded her with messages on WhatsApp.

A routine ride home turned into an unsettling experience for a Delhi woman after a Rapido rider allegedly made inappropriate comments and later bombarded her with messages on WhatsApp. The woman took to Reddit to share her ordeal, igniting fresh concerns about women’s safety in the capital.

Recounting the incident, she stated, “Hey everyone, I booked a ride from Rapido yesterday. This guy dropped me off at my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him. I don't feel bad about any small talk, so I started talking.”

However, what began as casual conversation quickly took an uncomfortable turn. She recalled, “Then this guy said something along the lines of

aap itne young aur sundar ho fir mangetar kyu." I brushed it off and in nervous laughter said thank you bhaiya to which he said, "please bhaiya mat bolo aur ho sake to apne socials share krdo." I lied that I don’t use social media and just ran away.”

What followed was even more alarming. The next day, the rider, identified as Mohit, repeatedly called and messaged her. Sharing screenshots of the unsolicited communication, she wrote, “Today this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it’s okay to breach my personal privacy."

The woman’s post has since sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many raising concerns over the lack of safety measures for women using ride-hailing services.

