'Bhaiya mat bolo, socials share kardo': Delhi woman shares uncomfortable encounter with Rapido driver

A routine ride home turned into an unsettling experience for a Delhi woman after a Rapido rider allegedly made inappropriate comments and later bombarded her with messages on WhatsApp.

'Bhaiya mat bolo, socials share kardo': Delhi woman shares uncomfortable encounter with Rapido driver shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

A routine ride home turned into an unsettling experience for a Delhi woman after a Rapido rider allegedly made inappropriate comments and later bombarded her with messages on WhatsApp. The woman took to Reddit to share her ordeal, igniting fresh concerns about women’s safety in the capital.

Recounting the incident, she stated, “Hey everyone, I booked a ride from Rapido yesterday. This guy dropped me off at my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him. I don't feel bad about any small talk, so I started talking.”

However, what began as casual conversation quickly took an uncomfortable turn. She recalled, “Then this guy said something along the lines of
aap itne young aur sundar ho fir mangetar kyu." I brushed it off and in nervous laughter said thank you bhaiya to which he said, "please bhaiya mat bolo aur ho sake to apne socials share krdo." I lied that I don’t use social media and just ran away.”

What followed was even more alarming. The next day, the rider, identified as Mohit, repeatedly called and messaged her. Sharing screenshots of the unsolicited communication, she wrote, “Today this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it’s okay to breach my personal privacy."

The woman’s post has since sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many raising concerns over the lack of safety measures for women using ride-hailing services. 

Also read: 'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured vkp

BREAKING: Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal? ddr

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal?

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Rajasthan: 25-year-old student found dead days after helping officials to nab principal in bribery case anr

Rajasthan: 25-year-old student found dead days after helping officials to nab principal in bribery case

Recent Stories

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent TODAY ATG

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

PHOTOS Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house ATG

(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Recipe Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home RBA

Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon