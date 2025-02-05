'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

Rahul Gandhi criticized Delhi's governance, urging citizens to vote for Congress in the ongoing assembly elections. Voter turnout was 8.10% by 9 am. Key contests include New Delhi and Jangpura seats, with 699 candidates competing across the capital’s 70 assembly constituencies.

ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at the ruling dispensation, questioning governance issues in Delhi before urging citizens to vote for his party in the ongoing elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi remarked, "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?" He further appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that every vote cast for Congress will protect rights of people and strengthen the Constitution. "My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," he said in the post.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India. North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent. The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent. Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi records slow voter turnout of 8.10% as of 9 am in assembly polls: ECI

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj, among others. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit). Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

