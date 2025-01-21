'Asked to pay Rs 3000, African bodyguard followed me': Delhi techie shares harrowing job scam experience

A software engineer shared a frightening job interview experience in Delhi, where he was asked to pay Rs 3,000 by a woman claiming to have connections with top companies. The engineer felt trapped, escaped with a small payment, and warned others about job scams targeting freshers.

A software engineer from Delhi recently shared a shocking experience on Reddit, revealing how his job interview almost turned into a scam. The young techie, who was a recent graduate, explained that he had been contacted by a consultancy promising to help him secure a job with a top company. However, the experience quickly took a dark turn when he arrived for the interview in Kirti Nagar, Delhi.

According to his post, the interview location seemed suspicious from the start. The building appeared rundown, and there were "African bodyguards" standing outside, making him feel uneasy. When he asked one of the bodyguards for directions, he was told to head inside, where the so-called interview would take place.



Inside, he met a woman who claimed to have connections with top companies and even showed him fake pictures of candidates placed at prestigious companies like Microsoft. However, when she began asking him technical questions about Java, it became clear she had no real knowledge of the subject. The young engineer deliberately gave incorrect answers to test her, and yet she told him he had done well. This raised major red flags for him, signalling that something was wrong.

The situation took an even stranger turn when the woman demanded a payment of 3,000 rupees for the interview process. Feeling trapped, the techie handed over a 500-rupee note, explaining he needed to get the rest of the money. As he tried to leave, he noticed a bouncer near the door, as well as several men outside, making the situation feel even more unsafe.

Realizing the danger, the engineer quickly came up with a plan to escape. He convinced the bodyguard to follow him downstairs, telling him he would get the rest of the money outside. Once out of the building, the young man made a run for it, managing to escape to a nearby metro station.



The techie’s post has resonated with many Reddit users, sparking a wave of similar stories from others who have faced scams in Delhi. “These scams are common in Delhi, I was scammed too in my early stage. Never feel defeated. Keep trying and you will get a good job,” one user commented. Others urged the techie to share his story to help others avoid falling into similar traps.

This disturbing incident highlights the vulnerability of job seekers, particularly fresh graduates, who are often targeted by scammers preying on their desperation.

