'Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar': Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react

A bizarre email allegedly sent by the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration has taken the internet by storm, leaving students both puzzled and amused.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

A bizarre email allegedly sent by the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration has taken the internet by storm, leaving students both puzzled and amused. The email, which went viral after being shared on social media, began with an unusual greeting: "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR." This odd phrase has since become a topic of widespread discussion, with many questioning whether it was a technical mistake, a prank, or something more intentional.

The email, which was supposedly sent to inform students about the availability of their admit cards on the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal, left recipients scratching their heads. Rather than a straightforward announcement, the message included the perplexing and seemingly random phrase, which has since been the subject of countless memes, jokes, and debates online.

The incident first gained attention after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the email, claiming it was sent by the GATE organizing team. The post quickly went viral, racking up over 2,800 upvotes and triggering an outpouring of reactions from students and netizens. While some found the situation hilarious, others were skeptical about the email's authenticity.

One user commented, “My friend got his admit card email with his name on it. Why did only a few people get this strange one?” Another quipped, “Why no sambhar?” referring to the lack of the iconic South Indian dish that was humorously referenced in the subject line.

A few users speculated that the email might be the result of a technical glitch, with one suggesting that an “SQL Injection in the GATE database” could have caused the unusual greeting. Others demanded to see the full email ID of the sender to verify its authenticity. At the time of writing, IIT Roorkee, which is responsible for organizing GATE 2025, has not provided any official comment on the matter.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the email’s origin, the incident has sparked a wave of humor on social media. Students from across the country have shared their thoughts, with many pointing out the absurdity of the situation. The viral sensation highlights the unpredictable nature of internet culture, where even a seemingly serious notification can quickly turn into a viral meme.

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is one of India’s most important exams for students aspiring to pursue Master’s or Doctoral programs in prestigious institutions or to secure jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The 2025 edition of the exam will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across eight exam zones, with students eagerly awaiting their admit cards.

