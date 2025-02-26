'All DMK leaders hold masters degree in...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Stalin's party over corruption

Coimbatore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (Feb 26) launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing its leaders of corruption and misgovernance.

Speaking at the inauguration of BJP district offices in Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, and Ramanathapuram, Shah said, "In cases of corruption, all the leaders of the DMK hold a master's degree. One of their leaders is embroiled in a cash-for-jobs case, another is involved in money laundering and illegal sand mining, and a third is facing charges related to disproportionate assets."

Rejecting CM MK Stalin's allegations that Tamil Nadu was denied central funds, Shah said, "There is no truth in MK Stalin's statement. The Modi government has given Rs5 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last five years."

"The Chief Minister often claims that the state has faced injustice at the hands of the Centre. However, a comparison of funds disbursed under the UPA and NDA reveals that the real injustice happened during the UPA regime," he further added.

Mocking the DMK, Shah said that those involved in corruption should join the membership drive of MK Stalin's party.

"Sometimes it feels as if DMK has let all the corrupts in the society join DMK through a membership drive. MK Stalin and his son are raising several issues to deviate from real concerns. Today, they are going to have a meeting regarding delimitation. PM Modi has made it clear that even after delimitation, the seats of none of the states in the South will be decreased."

Shah further asserted that the BJP will form a government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, establishing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration. He vowed to end nepotism and corruption in the state, while also removing individuals involved in anti-India activities

"Get ready for the formation of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Tamil Nadu. In 2026, we will establish an NDA administration. This new government will usher in a new era for Tamil Nadu. We will put an end to nepotism in the state. Corruption will be eradicated in Tamil Nadu. We are committed to removing individuals involved in anti-India activities from Tamil Nadu," he said.

