'52 Friday namaz in a year, but only one Holi, remain indoors if uncomfortable': Sambhal CO stirs row

Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

Ahead of the upcoming Holi on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers held during the month of Ramzan, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi came once a year and there were 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community had been requested to stay indoors if they could not accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated.

There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Further, he stated that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their own way.

"We had a meeting with people of all communities... It is a festival of harmony. Both Hindus and Muslims will celebrate in their own way..." the CO further said.
Holi, a Hindu festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. People play with colours with friends and family.

Earlier, on February 27, security was tightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal after the Allahabad High Court directed a three-member committee to oversee the mosque's painting ahead of Ramzan, as per officials. 

