Infosys rolls out 'System intervention' to ensure 10-day work from office by employees. How it works

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services giant, has issued a firm directive mandating its tech workforce to be physically present at their office premises for at least 10 days a month, reinforcing its hybrid work model. The move, announced on Wednesday, comes as the company seeks to boost in-office collaboration and curtail excessive remote work.

To enforce this, Infosys has introduced a new attendance tracking system via a mobile application, which will no longer grant automatic approvals for work-from-home requests. According to a senior official, who chose to remain anonymous, this systematic intervention aims to tighten compliance and streamline attendance monitoring.

Department heads at the Bengaluru-based IT powerhouse have already begun sending official emails instructing employees to limit work-from-home requests starting March 10, 2025.

The email reportedly stated, "To support this, starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees."

The directive applies exclusively to employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below, covering team leads, software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants. Higher-ranked professionals at JL6 and above—including managers, senior managers, delivery managers, and senior delivery managers (excluding vice presidents)—are exempt from this requirement.

Internal sources indicate that failing to meet the minimum office attendance by even one or two days could result in leave deductions, reinforcing the company's stance on workplace discipline.

Infosys’ move aligns with TCS, its largest rival, which has already implemented a stricter five-day office attendance policy and tied variable pay to in-office compliance.

The shift away from remote work signals the end of the pandemic-era work culture, as tech giants navigate economic slowdowns, concerns over moonlighting, and efforts to strengthen corporate culture.

Notably, Infosys had already kickstarted its return-to-office push on November 20, 2023, launching “In-Person Collab” weeks, where entire teams were required to be present on-site for key collaborative engagements.

Meanwhile, Wipro, another major player in the Indian IT sector, has opted for a more balanced hybrid model, requiring employees to work from office three days a week, while still allowing 30 days of remote work annually.

