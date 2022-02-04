UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur in Amit Shah's presence on Friday

Along with Shah, Adityanath will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad when he files his nomination papers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will accompany Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath as he will file his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022. At 11:40 am on Friday, CM Adityanath is expected to file his nomination papers. Prior to becoming CM of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath was the Lok Sabha MP for Gorakhpur, a seat he won five times.

Along with Shah, Adityanath will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad when he files his nomination papers.

The saffron unit was the first to announce that Yogi Adityanath, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, will run in the UP elections in 2022. Following the BJP's announcement that Adityanath would run in the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced his intention to run from the Karhal constituency.

Initially, it was reported that Yogi Adiyanath would run in the UP elections from either Ayodhya or Mathura. However, all speculations were put to rest after the BJP announced that the incumbent UP CM would run from his hometown of Gorakhpur.

According to the Election Commission of India, Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The state's second through sixth rounds of voting are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. On March 10, the votes will be counted, and the results will be declared. The BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections with 312 Assembly seats. The BJP received 39.67 per cent of the vote in the 403-member Assembly. The Congress won only seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 47 and 19 seats, respectively.

