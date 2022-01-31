  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    Interestingly, around 51 per cent of people opined that Yogi Adityanath must be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
    New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, polling agency ‘Jan Ki Baat’ has published an Opinion poll for the political hotbed. According to the poll, lotus can bloom again in UP. With about 41 percent vote share, BJP can form the government here. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to get 38 percent of the vote.

    The Jan Ki Baat Opinion poll survey for the State of Uttar Pradesh was conducted between January 18 to January 26, 2022. A total of 20,000 people participated in the survey, between the age groups of 18-35 years (30 per cent), 35-45 years (45 per cent) and 45 years+ (25 per cent). As per the findings, the BJP is set to retain power.

    According to Opinion Poll, out of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-led alliance is likely to get 223-239 seats. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance may have to be content with 165-151 seats. BSP has been predicted to get 8-10 seats, Congress 1 and others 4 seats. In the 2017 elections, the SP had got 47 seats.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat

    Opinion poll survey suggests that BJP is likely to get 41-43 per cent votes. Samajwadi Party (SP) can get 38-40 per cent votes. At the same time, BSP has been predicted to get 10-12 per cent, Congress 3-4 per cent and others 4-5 per cent.

    About 51 per cent of the participants want to see Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The other CM candidates in descending order of preference include Akhilesh Yadav (38 per cent), Mayawati (8 per cent) and Priyanka Gandhi (2 per cent).

    Opinion poll survey - Predicted seats won in all 7 phases:

    Phase 1: BJP-39, SP-18, BSP-1, Congress-0, Other-0

    Phase 2: BJP-25, SP-30, BSP-0, Congress-0, Others-0

    Phase 3: BJP-40, SP-19, BSP-0, Congress-0, Others-0

    Phase 4: BJP-39, SP-19, BSP-2, Congress-0, Others-0

    Phase 5: BJP-35, SP-21, BSP-2, Congress-1, Others-2

    Phase 6: BJP-32, SP-22, BSP-2, Congress-0, Others-1

    Phase 7: BJP-25, SP-26, BSP-1, Congress-0, Others-1

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
