UP Election 2022: Ink thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office in Lucknow

Congress leader claimed the accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed, but few drops fell on the 3-4 youth standing nearby.

Ink was allegedly thrown at former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Kanhaiya Kumar at the Congress office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Few Congress leaders claimed it was not ink, but some kind of acid aimed at Kumar. Kumar is in Lucknow city to campaign for the Congress party for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader claimed the accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed, and a few drops fell on the 3-4 youth standing nearby.

Congress party workers caught the accused, however, they have not revealed his identity yet.

Also Read: UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared

Kumar is on door-to-door campaigning to seek votes for the Congress candidates in Lucknow. Kumar said that under the leadership of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the state Assembly elections would be big.

Kumar said, since the incidents of Hathras, Unnao, and Lakhimpur Kheri took place, the Congress party has been on the streets seeking justice. The ones who did not build the country are selling the country. Congress has built India; they are trying to save the country from such people.

In 2018, an individual threw ink at Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Kumar in Gwalior. The two individuals were in Gwalior to address a seminar at the Chamber of the Commerce Bhawan as part of their 'Samvidhan Bachao' protest.

Also Read: UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

As per a senior police official, Mukesh Pal of the Hindu Sena allegedly threw ink at both when they were about to speak at the seminar.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote in seven phases beginning February 10, with the results expected on March 10.

Overall, 690 Assembly constituencies will vote, with UP having the most with 403 seats, followed by Punjab with 117 seats, Uttarakhand with 70 seats, Manipur with 60 seats, and Goa with 40 seats.