UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced a list of candidates for 10 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including for all six seats in Lucknow.

The 6 Lucknow candidates are:

Lucknow North - Pooja Shukla

Lucknow East - Anurag Bhadauria

Lucknow Central - Ravidas Mehrotra

Lucknow Cantt - Raju Gandhi

Lucknow West - Armaan

Bakshi Lake - Gomti Yadav

The remaining four candidates are: Munna Alvi from Bangarmau, Shyam Sundar Bharati from Bachrava, Tahir Khan from Isauli and Vishambhar Yadav from Baberu.

Interestingly, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi,Mayank Joshi was rumoured to join the Samajwadi Party ahead of the elections. According to reports, he was being considered for the Lucknow Cantt seat, but as it is clear now, SP has fielded Raju Gandhi from the constituency. Lucknow Cantt is a seat that has a dominant Brahmin vote share, thus, all parties are looking to field Brahmin candidates for the seat.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the BJP may field Aparna Yadav from Lucknow Cantt seat.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from the Karhal assembly seat. Other prominent names are Nahid Hasan from the Kairana seat, Abdullah Azam Khan from the Suar assembly seat, Azam Khan from the Rampur assembly seat, and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar.

